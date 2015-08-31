UK prosecutors mull charges for News Corp. over hacking

LONDON -- British prosecutors say they are considering corporate charges against Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. over phone hacking at the now-defunct tabloid News of the World.

The news comes amid reports that former editor and Murdoch lieutenant Rebekah Brooks is poised to return to the company.

London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday it had submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service last month. Prosecutors confirmed they had "received a full file of evidence for consideration of corporate liability charges" relating to phone hacking.

A decision about whether to prosecute rests with Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders.

The Financial Times reported, meanwhile, that former News of the World editor Brooks, who quit News Corp. when the hacking scandal broke four years ago, would return to head Murdoch's British newspaper division, which includes the Times, Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers.

News Corp. confirmed holding talks with Brooks, 47, but said it had no announcement.

The News of the World, Britain's top-selling newspaper, was shut down in July 2011 after the revelation it had hacked into the phone of a 13-year-old murder victim.

Brooks, a close confidante of Murdoch and a friend of British Prime Minister David Cameron, was acquitted last year after an eight-month trial of charges relating to phone hacking, bribery and hiding evidence from police.

Her former deputy, Andy Coulson, who succeeded her as News of the World editor, was convicted of conspiring to hack phones and jailed. Several other former News of the World staff were also convicted of eavesdropping on the voice mails of celebrities, royals, politicians and crime victims. -- AP