Associated Press Upstate New York Daybook for Friday, Jan. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Albany, New York bureau is reachable at 518-458-7821. Send daybook items to apalbany@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for New York and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Jeffries leads remembrance ceremony for January 6 attack - Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and fellow members of Congress hold bipartisan remembrance ceremony recognizing 2 years since the January 6 attack on the Capitol

Location: House East Front Steps, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 770 5007

Set up at 8 am. All gear must be in place for 9 am security sweep

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 PepsiCo Inc: Q4 2022 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.pepsico.com/Investors.html, https://twitter.com/PepsiCo

Contacts: Jamie Caulfield, PepsiCo Investor Relations, jamie.caulfield@pepsico.com, 1 914 253 3035