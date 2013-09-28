Use of import anesthetic in execution could make it scarce

ST. LOUIS -- The planned use of a common anesthetic in a Missouri execution is raising concerns that the anti-death-penalty European Union could limit its export, endangering the supply of a vital medication used every day in thousands of American hospitals and clinics.

The execution scheduled for Oct. 23 would be the first to use propofol, which is by far the nation's most popular anesthetic.

About 50 million vials are administered annually in 15,000 locations. That's about four-fifths of all anesthetic procedures, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Propofol is popular because it works quickly and patients wake up faster with fewer side effects such as postoperative nausea. Roughly 85 percent of the U.S. supply of propofol is made in Europe, where capital punishment is outlawed.

Export is controlled by the European Union, which prohibits trade in goods that could be used for executions. The EU is reviewing whether to subject propofol to that rule.

If it is added to the regulation, propofol would be subject to export controls, not a complete ban, EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.

The Food and Drug Administration is worried about any move that could affect access to propofol. "We do consider this a critical need," FDA spokeswoman Erica Jefferson said. "Without the drug, we're concerned that surgeries would be delayed and patients would be at risk." -- AP