Vacant Amityville building faces demolition over taxes

Amityville trustees are moving to secure and possibly demolish an unsafe, abandoned building at 21 DeForest St.

A 5-0 vote Monday night authorized village workers to fence off the building. A decision on demolition will be made after an Oct. 27 hearing.

Workers who visited the building found holes in the roof, broken walls and debris outside. Inside, they found a 55-gallon drum, contents unknown.

Building owner Frank Lally has not paid taxes on the property since 2006 and has fled the village, code enforcement officer Thomas Whalen said.

He and village police are trying to locate Lally, he said. Cleanup and demolition costs will be assessed against the property.

"If you're a deadbeat property owner, if you leave your property abandoned or blighted, the police department or code enforcement will come after you," trustee Nick LaLota said. "We're going to hit you in your pocketbook and make it hurt until you conform to our standards."