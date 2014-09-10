Village of Patchogue to discuss animal waste code

The Patchogue Village board of trustees has set a public hearing to make changes to its animals code, ensuring that animal waste will not reach sewers.

Village trustee Thomas Ferb said there have not been reports of residents disposing of animal waste in the municipal sewer system, but the state Environmental Protection Agency recommended amendments to the code. The board voted, 6-0, to hold the public hearing on Sept. 22.

Ferb said the EPA recently spent three weeks sifting through village codes regarding the environment.

The agency “found deficiencies” in the code book including not having any sort of prohibition against disposing of animal waste in sewers, and not having regulations for birds congregating.

Mayor Paul Pontieri said the agency periodically gives code recommendations to the village.