Walk-off hit gives Mets sweep over Marlins

From leadoff man Kirk Nieuwenhuis to starting pitcher Jonathon Niese, the Mets used an entirely homegrown lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Marlins at Citi Field. It marked the first time they had done so in 41 years, and only the fourth time in franchise history, making it a red-letter date of sorts in the team's rebuilding timeline.

Next to that date, remarkably, will be a 'W' after the Mets rallied in the ninth inning off another homegrown player, Miami closer Heath Bell, for a 3-2 victory over the Marlins. Bell, whom the Mets traded to the Padres in 2006, issued four walks to tie the score before Nieuwenhuis, a recently promoted prospect, delivered the two-out, walk-off RBI single.

Niese struck out six over seven innings, but a homer and a run-scoring double by Gaby Sanchez left Niese with a no-decision.(Newsday)