Water main breaks in Deer Park, Quiogue

The LI Now Live post has the latest in traffic...

By Newsday Staff

A couple water main breaks caused grief for residents in Quiogue and Deer Park, but all in all it was a far quieter day than Wednesday, when snow, ice and rain snarled traffic, mass transit and shut schools.

Friday is also expected to be sunny with a high just below freezing, which means black ice could be a concern.

There are two meetings worth noting.

The Lawrence Village's board will hold a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed law that would limit to eight consecutive years the full consecutive terms that an elected or appointed village trustee may serve. The meeting is at 8 p.m. in Lawrence Village Hall, 196 Central Ave. Read Aisha Al-Muslim's Twitter updates @AishaAlMuslim

Also, Westbury will hold a public hearing Thursday night on a plan that would ban overnight street parking on some village streets from 2 to 6 a.m. The hearing is at 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 235 Lincoln Place. Check Scott Eidler's Twitter updates @EidzTowns

 

