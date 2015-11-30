Way to Go: Anna Russo, Huntington

A Huntington teenager’s dealings with food allergies inspired her to advocate for others facing the same issue.

Anna Russo, a junior at St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, has been shedding light on the topic as a teen adviser for Food and Allergy Research & Education, a nonprofit organization.

Her efforts hit home last month as she brought the Teal Pumpkin Project to the Town of Huntington’s Safe Trick-or-Treat Program. The project, launched by FARE in 2014, strives to offer non-food treats as a trick-or-treating option.

“I know what it’s like for people with food allergies on Halloween,” said Russo, 16.

She said the owner of Ooh La La Boutique in Huntington let her sit inside the store and give such items as pencils, fake tattoos and toy rings to trick-or-treaters. She estimated that 150 children visited her in a three-hour span.

In addition, Russo attended the 10th Annual FARE Teen Summit in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13-15 and raised $500 for the organization by participating in its 2015 Walk for Food Allergy last month at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

At St. Dominic, Russo is a member of Student Council, Interact Club, National Italian Honor Society and Math Club and also is a cheerleader. She volunteers with JUNIOR Junior Welfare League in Huntington.