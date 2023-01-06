WAY TO GO! Breanna Villarreal Student publishes immigration research

A Valley Stream student’s research on immigration has been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Breanna Villarreal, a Valley Stream South High School senior, explored the academic advantages and disadvantages of second- and third-generation children of immigrants for her AP Capstone project. Her findings appeared in the summer 2022 edition of The Young Researcher.

The project surveyed 43 children of immigrants between the ages of 14 and 18 to assess their feelings of cultural identify, academic motivations and perception of academic success, among other things.

“Living in Valley Stream, I grew up in a very diverse area with a lot of different people, so I thought it would be interesting,” Villarreal, 17, said of her research.

Villarreal — whose mother and father immigrated from Haiti and Colombia, respectively — said her research confirmed academic advantages held by second-generation students. However, she also found that Hispanic students may not be at as much of an academic disadvantage as previous research in the field has indicated.

“We’re just so proud of her,” said the school’s science chairwoman, Jeanette Azzaretto. “She was always so on top of everything she needed to do . . . and never let any setbacks change that focus.”

Villarreal is president of her school’s theatrical troupe, vice president of the World Language Honor Society, and a member of the kickline and softball teams as well as National and Science honor societies. She also volunteers with the Valley Stream Beautification Committee.— MICHAEL R. EBERT