A taste of summer: LI temps push 80

While the rest of the week does not hold the promise of Monday's 80-degree temperatures, which drew some sun lovers to area beaches, Long Islanders can still look forward to warm, sunny days ahead.

Tuesday's temperature is expected to hit the mid-70s, dipping Wednesday to the high 50s and then back up to the mid-60s Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Not exactly bathing suit weather, but it does come on the heels of an unseasonably warm day Monday that drew people to the beach -- or had them fantasizing about the shore from their workplaces.

Monday's attendance at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Sunken Meadow state parks was up by about 10 percent to 20 percent for this time of the year, said George Gorman, deputy regional director for New York State parks on Long Island.

The numbers would likely have been higher, he said, had last week not been spring break for many people. "Today's the first day back" to school and work for many, he said, and the sunbathers, kite fliers and moms with preschool-age children he saw did not have that "playing hooky" look.

Some people in swimsuits were spotted, he said, but no bathers, as swimming is prohibited due to the cold water temperatures.

It was not quite a record-breaker -- the record for April 16 is 89.5 degrees, set at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton during a mini April heat wave in 2002 -- but it was still hot. According to records kept by the lab, a three-day stretch in 2002 saw the high temperature hit 89.5 degrees on April 16, 94.5 on April 17 and 89.5 on April 18.

With John Valenti