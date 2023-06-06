DEC: Canada fires spark air quality advisory for Long Island, rest of NY

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality advisory for Long Island and the rest of the state because of smoke from more than 100 wildfires in Canada.

Smoke from the fires in Quebec are expected to create hazy conditions through Tuesday, officials said. The northerly winds are carrying the smoke from Western New York downstate, where environmental officials are warning of fine particulates in the air.

Last week, plumes of smoke, courtesy of wildfires raging in eastern Canada's Nova Scotia province, made their way over New York and throughout the northeast United States, according to the National Weather Service.

That smoke did not get low enough to the surface to affect the region's air quality, officials said at the time, but did create unusually hazy conditions, with some minor visibility restrictions, from portions of Maine south through southern New England and Long Island.

The fine particulate matter includes tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter resulting from pollutants like fires and exhaust that can create chemical reactions in the atmosphere, according to the DEC.

Exposure to the particulate matter can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat resulting in coughing sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. It can also worsen medical conditions like asthma and heart disease.

Immune compromised or vulnerable people should limit exposure outside, officials said.

Residents are urged to conserve energy or use fans and air-condition if needed to circulate air.