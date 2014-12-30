Blast of arctic air due for Long Island -- just in time for New Year's Eve

Revelers can expect to ring in the New Year amid freezing temperatures, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Monday.

Waves of cold air from Canada will drop temperatures across Long Island this week, with Tuesday's daytime highs expected to be in the mid-30s, and nightly lows near 20, according to forecasts by the Upton-based weather service.

By Wednesday, temperatures will continue in the mid-30s, with "most of the day below freezing," meteorologist Joe Pollina said.

Weather officials said winds from the west are expected to pick up, making for an especially chilly New Year's Eve day and night.

"By the time we get to midnight, we're expecting temperatures in the 20s," Pollina said.

Despite the cold air, conditions are expected to remain dry, with no rain or snow predicted this week.

Give or take a few degrees, the temperature range experienced early in the week and dry conditions will remain until Saturday, when there's a slight chance for a rain-snow mix, officials said.

Breezy conditions throughout the week also mean windchill conditions could make it feel like the single digits, the service said.

Norms for late December range from highs in the low 40s to lows in the mid-30s, according to the service.

With Laura Figueroa