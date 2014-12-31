Cold temps to greet New Year's Eve revelers

Those heading into the city Wednesday to welcome the new year should bundle up tightly, because, baby, it's cold outside. With apologies to songwriter Frank Loesser, of course.

The National Weather Service said daytime conditions for New Year's Eve will be mostly dry, clear and sunny with highs in the low 30s, but temperatures will drop slightly after sundown.

There was one exception Wednesday morning: "A quick-moving minor disturbance" generated light snow mostly confined to the South Fork east of East Hampton, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the service's Upton office.

The area got just a dusting, he said, with the snow moving out by about 11 a.m.

As of around 1 p.m., the temperature in Farmingdale, Montauk and Shirley had hit 32 degrees, with Westhampton reaching 33, the weather service said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Morrin said wind chill values will make it feel like the mid to high teens when the ball drops in midtown Manhattan.

Sunny skies continue New Year's Day, with daytime highs in the mid 30s, but whippy west winds, with gusts up to 24 mph, will again make it feel colder, Morrin said.

Temperatures Friday will warm slightly, with daytime highs in the low to mid 40s, the service said.

The chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Saturday is from 30 to 80 percent; on Sunday, daily highs will be near 50 with a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain, the service said.

With Patricia Kitchen