Cool dry air ushers in fall weather

By JENNIFER BARRIOSjennifer.barrios@newsday.com

Dry, crisp weather will accompany the first week of fall, which begins on Sunday with the autumnal equinox at 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Long Island, said David Stark, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Upton bureau.

Sunday will be breezy, with highs in the lower 70s, and a chilly night is in store Sunday night with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.

The rest of the week will bring highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid- to upper 40s and lower 50s.

There is no chance of precipitation this week, Stark said.

"It's a pretty seasonal week," he said. "Overall, very typical late-September weather for the area."

