NWS forecast: Wintry mix expected to make for difficult Thursday commute

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet is in the forecast for early Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters say snow is likely before 9 a.m. followed by a mix of rain and snow before 11 a.m. and later turning to mostly rain. Long Island can expect little to no accumulation but the morning commute Thursday could be difficult.

The weather service said snow also will be possible Saturday.

Ahead of all this, forecasters are calling for dropping temperatures across Long Island, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing overnight.

Although it will be in the low-to-mid 40s early Tuesday, strong winds of 10-17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph, will make it feel much colder outside. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s, with wind gusts as strong as 25 mph. Wind chill values will be 15-20.

The temperature will hover right around freezing on Wednesday, though wind chills will still make it feel like it’s between 15 and 25 degrees.

Then comes that wintry mix — making for an expected messy commute Thursday morning.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

