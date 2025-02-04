NWS forecast: Wintry mix expected to make for difficult Thursday commute

A wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet is in the forecast for early Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters say snow is likely before 9 a.m. followed by a mix of rain and snow before 11 a.m. and later turning to mostly rain. Long Island can expect little to no accumulation but the morning commute Thursday could be difficult.

The weather service said snow also will be possible Saturday.

Ahead of all this, forecasters are calling for dropping temperatures across Long Island, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing overnight.

Although it will be in the low-to-mid 40s early Tuesday, strong winds of 10-17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph, will make it feel much colder outside. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s, with wind gusts as strong as 25 mph. Wind chill values will be 15-20.

The temperature will hover right around freezing on Wednesday, though wind chills will still make it feel like it’s between 15 and 25 degrees.

Then comes that wintry mix — making for an expected messy commute Thursday morning.