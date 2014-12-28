Forecast: Sunday showers, then cold air moves in this week on Long Island

Expect rain showers across Long Island on Sunday, followed by drier air and freezing temperatures -- just in time for New Year's Eve.

Showers are expected to last through Sunday evening, with an afternoon high of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Temperatures are expected to get colder and drier with a high in the mid-40s on Monday and highs in the 30s throughout the rest of the workweek.

Those celebrating on New Year's Eve should plan to bundle up, lows are expected in the mid-20s on Long Island and in New York City. The chilly weather should continue on New Year's Day, forecasters said.

An extended forecast shows a slight chance of snow Friday night and possibly warmer temperatures on Saturday.