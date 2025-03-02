Forecast: Sunday's harsh cold will give way to warmer temperatures midweek on Long Island

Sunday’s sudden frigid temperatures will be a just a brief plunge back into winter before the weather warms significantly by midweek, according to National Weather Service.

"There’s a high pressure system through the area in the beginning of the week," Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist at the NWS in Upton.

Sunday will be clear and cold with a high of 33, dropping to 19 overnight. Northwest winds of13-17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph, will make for wind chills in the teens.

Monday will be similar — sunny with temperatures in the mid- or possibly upper 30s and a low of 28 overnight. Winds are expected to diminish, forecasters said.

A warming trend begins Tuesday, as "the high pressure moved offshore," Wensch said, and winds will be coming from the south. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s under sunny skies, and the low will be a much milder 40.

Wednesday will be warmer still, with a high in the low 50s, but rain is expected across Long Island in the afternoon and evening.

There’s a 30% chance the rain could continue into Thursday morning, but the skies should clear by the afternoon. Thursday’s high should remain in the low 50s, forecaster said.