Rain forecast to fall on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, millions of onlookers

Balloon floats are set to fly in Manhattan on Thanksgiving, with rain expected...

Balloon floats are set to fly in Manhattan on Thanksgiving, with rain expected to hold off until the afternoon. Credit: David Handschuh

By John Valenti

It is going to rain on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and upon its millions of parade-goers, according to the National Weather Service, which is now calling for a 100% chance of rain across the region Thursday.

After all of Long Island and much of the metropolitan area was plagued by drought in early November, forecasters now predict Nassau and Suffolk will likely see above-average rainfall for the month — much-needed precipitation that should decrease any risk of brush fires.

The weather service said average monthly rainfall tracked at Islip is 2.76 inches for November. So far this month, Islip has recorded 2.6 inches of rain before the rain Tuesday. The bulk of that, 2.26 inches, was recorded Thursday.

Much of the metro area awoke to rain Tuesday, and the weather service said that rainfall should continue throughout the day before tapering off in the afternoon. Humidity was at 93%, with a south wind between 11 and 14 mph expected to continue throughout Tuesday. Any notion of clearing skies will be brief.

The weather service said clouds will increase overnight into Wednesday, with rain again coming late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day.

The forecast is for rain throughout the day on Thanksgiving, with clearing skies Friday and sunny skies on Saturday.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then fall to about 50 degrees Thursday before dropping into the low 40s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s are expected all week.

