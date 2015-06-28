As much as 3 inches of rain begins falling on LI

The heavy stuff is still to come as Long Island will be deluged with rain through Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Rain started Saturday evening and as much as 3 inches could fall on the Island, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight storm could be accompanied by winds of 25 mph and gusts topping 37 mph, the weather service said.

Thunderstorms could continue until noon and showers may linger until about 3 p.m. Sunday, dropping about a quarter-inch of rain. Winds of about 25 mph could continue through the afternoon before clearing by sunset, the weather service said.

"Overnight is going to be a problem, it could cause some local flooding," News 12 meteorologist Norm Dvoskin said. "The heaviest rain should come about 2 or 3 in the morning with thunderstorms."

Some areas locally, if they experience heavier rain, could get as much as 3 inches, which could produce some minor flooding or poor drainage flooding, said John Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

While meteorologists are not expecting "very high totals" from this storm, the rain is expected to fall over "a long period of time," Murray said.

"We're not looking at this to set any records, and we're not looking too much in the way of flash flooding," Murray said. "But there is a possibility of some minor flooding or poor drainage flooding."