Freeze watch in effect for Suffolk

A freeze watch is in effect for Suffolk County during a four-hour period Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch, effective from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., means the temperature may dip into the lower 30s, so "sensitive vegetation may suffer damage if not protected," the weather service said in a statement.

It will be sunny Friday afternoon with a high in the upper 50s and a northwest wind around 24 mph, forecasters said. Friday night it will be mostly clear with a low around 33 and a northwest wind between 11 mph and 20 mph.

On Saturday there's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s, forecasters said, with a west wind between 11 mph and 14 mph.