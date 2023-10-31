Brisk Halloween afternoon to give way to cold evening rain on Long Island, NWS says

Better get your trick-or-treating in early Tuesday. The weather forecasters say it’s going to be cold — and, possibly, rain-soaked overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, Long Islanders can expect a crisp, cold, overcast Tuesday, with light winds and a high of right around 50 degrees. But while skies will be clearing as morning wears into afternoon, don’t expect any kind of treat in the immediate future. In fact, the weather service is predicting a 50% chance of rain Halloween evening, with temperatures dipping to around 40 degrees and with more rain likely as the evening wears on. Rain showers are also in the forecast for Wednesday.

A coastal flood statement has been issued for the South Shore in Nassau County, with the weather service warning of possible flooding of low-lying coastal areas in conjunction with the morning high-tide cycle.

The warning is in effect until noon.

The weather service is calling for sun-filled skies the remainder of the week — Thursday through Sunday, with daytime temperatures slowly on the rise, from daytime lows around 50 degrees Tuesday to highs in the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.