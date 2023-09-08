Heat advisory still in effect until 6 p.m. as heat index makes temperature feel like 95-100

A streak of oppressive late-summer weather is expected to continue Friday, not as hot as earlier in the week, but, the National Weather Service suggests, maybe even more humid — with temperatures in the mid-80s and humidity levels approaching 100%.

As a result, a heat advisory in place for days now will remain in effect Friday until 6 p.m., the weather service warning those at-risk and vulnerable due to chronic health conditions that despite lower temperatures the heat index means it will still feel like it's somewhere between 95 and 100 degrees outside.

That advisory covers much of the tristate area, including New York City, all of Nassau County and all of Suffolk County. The East End appears as if it will not be spared the fallout of the remaining hours of what has certainly been a severe weather streak for Long Island.

As of 7:30 a.m. temperatures across the Island were approaching 80 degrees, while humidity levels were at 96%, the weather service said.

Forecasters were calling for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and said we could be in for a wet, wild weekend of weather — with a chance of thunderstorms likely and the possibility of "severe" thunderstorms north and west of New York City, those storms making large hail a possibility, as well.

The weather service warned there is a slight chance that band of severe weather could move through Nassau, depending on the track of any storms.

A high of 92 degrees was recorded at Islip on Thursday, tying a record for the date first set in 1998, according to the weather service. That marked the fourth consecutive day this week that temperatures of at least 90 degrees were recorded in Islip, continuing a late-summer streak weather service forecasters called unusual.

Before this week, a total of just 17 90-degree days had been recorded in Islip since records first began being kept in 1963, the weather service said.

The extended heat wave led to the cancellation of many outdoor school sports and practices this week in Nassau and Suffolk, leading to some game postponements, as well, though the lowering heat index allowed for some sports and outdoor scholastic activities to resume Thursday evening, officials said.

As long as the heat advisory remains in effect the weather service was advising seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions to remain indoors in a location that has air conditioning. And, it was advising family, friends and neighbors to check on vulnerable and at-risk residents.

The weather service offered this advice if you must be outdoors while the advisory remains in place: "To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

"In cases of heat stroke call 911."