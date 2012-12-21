High-wind warning in effect Friday morning

Rain and strong winds continued Friday morning across Long Island, where a high-wind warning remains in effect until noon today.

Damaging southeast winds, ranging from 25 to 35 mph, are forecast along with gusts up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said Friday morning. The winds should shift to southwest by late morning.

The weather service warned that winds could down trees, power lines and holiday decorations.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are possible between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, the Upton-based service said.

The forecast covers most of Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, New York City and southern regions of Connecticut.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The service warned of minor urban flooding as well as possible flooding of the smaller rivers and streams.

Neward Liberty Airport and Kennedy Airport reported delays related to wind and weather and advised travelers to check with their airlines.