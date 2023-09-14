Lee becomes Category 1 storm as it goes north; hurricane watches in Maine, Massachusetts, but not Long Island

Hurricane Lee was expected to hit its hardest around Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard starting Friday, while taking a less powerful swipe at eastern Long Island, weather experts said Thursday.

The hurricane, now weakened to a Category 1 storm, is not expected to produce tropical storm conditions on Long Island, though it may generate some wind gusts and coastal flooding, they said, Friday night into Saturday.

It's expected to pass by the region Saturday morning, likely between 200 and 275 miles east of Montauk Point at its "closest approach," the weather service said in a Thursday evening advisory.

“There are going to be some impacts on Long Island” though nothing extensive, said Michael Brennan, acting deputy director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Flooding of one to three feet may occur on the north and south shores of Long Island, with the biggest impact during high tides, he said.

Wind gusts could hit 30 to 35 mph or more on the eastern tip of Long Island, and 20 to 25 mph closer to the city, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch said Thursday afternoon.

The hurricane is “going to be well offshore,” he said. Other than some flooding and wind gusts, “it should be pretty benign.”

Hurricane Lee was somewhere between Bermuda and South Carolina, and heading northeast as of Thursday afternoon, Wunsch said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Block Island east of Long Island and for the Rhode Island coastline.

One of the biggest impacts of the storm should be at ocean beaches on the South Shore, where Lee should produce big waves, beach erosion and dangerous riptides, Brennan said. The weather service advisory said waves of up to 16 feet were expected.

“It’s not going to be a great day to be down at the beach,” he said. “We lose a lot of people in those types of rip current.”

A high surf advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said, with a high rip tide current warning in effect through Saturday evening. The coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Most of the storm conditions should start to subside by Sunday.

Lee is an especially wide hurricane, experts said. On Thursday afternoon, it had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, which qualifies as a Category 1 storm, and was moving north at 14 mph.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Stonington, Maine to the U.S./Canada border.