Report: Bullish hurricane season ahead for Atlantic

Grab your coats and get your hats, because an above-average Atlantic basin hurricane season is forecast for this year, according to a study released Thursday by weather researchers at Colorado State University.

But despite the call for above-average activity this season, the researchers in the school's Department of Atmospheric Science tempered their outlook — uncertainty about the hurricane outlook, thanks to a brewing El Niño that is larger-than-normal too, they said.

“While there remains considerable spread in our model guidance this year, the model guidance has continued to shift upwards towards a very active season, necessitating a significant increase in the forecast numbers with this update,” the report said.

In an April forecast on hurricane activity for 2023, the Colorado State researchers called for 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. In the new report, the storm numbers were revised to 18, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

At the center of this is El Niño. In early June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an El Niño advisory, announcing the arrival of the climatic condition.

An El Niño system typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity through increases in vertical wind shear, the report said. However, sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are now at record levels, according to the report. So, despite the high potential for an El Niño, the impacts on tropical Atlantic/Caribbean vertical wind shear may be weaker than usual, given the extremely warm Atlantic, the report said.

“The continued anomalous warming of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic is the primary reason for the increase in our forecast numbers with this update,” the report said.

The probability of a major hurricane landfall in the United States is estimated to be above the long-period average, the report said.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” the report said. “They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

The report's forecast is based on an extended-range early July statistical prediction scheme that was developed using ~40 years of past data, the report said.