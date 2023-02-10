Record-breaking warmth on Long Island today

Record-breaking warmth was felt on Long Island Friday and — though it won't be quite as balmy — unusually mild temperatures could linger for at least the next two weeks, forecasters said.

Temperatures hit 61 degrees in Islip on Friday, breaking the record set last year by five degrees, according to the National Weather Service, whose Islip records date to 1963.

Both Central Park and LaGuardia Airport tied their 2001 records of 61 and 60 degrees, respectively.

The same cannot be said for much of northern New England, where a low pressure system was delivering snow or a wintry mix.

But, said the weather service's Weather Prediction Center, “To the south of the wintry weather, widespread record high minimum temperatures are occurring along the entire East Coast ahead of the cold front trailing south from the low pressure system. Cooler temperatures behind the front will be ushered into the eastern U.S. today but they will still be above-normal by February standards.”

New Yorkers can anticipate a sunny weekend, with daytime highs in the mid-40s. There is a 70% chance rain arrives very early Monday morning, with the odds falling to 40% before 1 p.m., the weather service said.

By Thursday, temperatures should rise to the mid-50s.

The odds of these above-normal readings sticking around until February 23 are 60% to 70%, the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday. And it could be a bit dry: the New York area’s chances for below-normal precipitation are 33% to 40%.

Why so warm?

One of the main factors for the warm weather is the La Niña weather system, as the polar winds for the moment appear confined to the Arctic.

“It’s just what we’ve been seeing this winter with the La Niña pattern,” said weather service meteorologist James Tomasini. “The storm tracks are staying farther out, to our north and west, and leaving us on the warm side of these storms.”

The La Niña system — which has continued for a third year — arises when easterly trade winds strengthen by the equator, driving the Pacific Ocean towards Asia. This allows the sea’s coldest waters to rise to the surface off South America’s west coast, and the jet stream to veer north, toward western U.S. states.

The opposite system, El Niño, develops when those trade winds weaken or even switch direction and blow from the west.

With less cold water lifted to the surface off Peru and its neighbors, that warmer water can “slosh” to the eastern Pacific, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.