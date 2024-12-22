NewsWeather

Long Islanders endure the cold for last-minute holiday shopping

Shoppers braved the cold weather in Huntington on Sunday to get last-minute Christmas gifts. NewsdayTV's Andrew Ehinger reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME