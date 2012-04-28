Light frost touches Suffolk overnight

Light patches of frost were seen on parts of eastern Long Island overnight as temperatures broke a 30-year record low for April, the National Weather Service reported Saturday morning.

Temperatures dipped to 33 degrees in the early morning hours in Islip, colder than the recorded low of 35 degrees for this date in 1996, meteorologist David Sparks said.

"We've seen some record highs this season, so this was the first record low," Sparks said.

The weather service has only been tracking temperatures in Islip since the 1980s.

Windy conditions that "stirred the air" overnight helped to prevent even more frost from forming this morning, Sparks said.

"That's why we really didn't have the widespread freeze," he said.

Sensitive vegetation might have been affected, Sparks said, depending on location.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the 50s with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

The area could see more frost Sunday into Monday morning, Sparks said.