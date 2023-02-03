Arctic cold arrives on Long Island today, bringing coldest conditions of the season

Bundle up, Long Island — or better yet, stay home: Friday and Saturday are expected to see the coldest conditions of the season so far.

An arctic cold front will move across the region Friday morning, and temperatures will gradually fall during the day, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper 20s, but are expected to drop into the teens by late Friday afternoon.

The night will be even colder, with gusty winds around 40 mph making it feel as much as

15 below zero on most of the Island.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday on eastern Long Island, where wind chill values could dip to 20 below zero, the weather service said.

"With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the weather service said.

Warming centers will be opened across the Island, including in Hempstead, Hicksville, Wantagh, Uniondale, Huntington and Riverhead, town and county officials said.

In Suffolk, the county initiates a Code Blue alert when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. Anyone in need of shelter can call 631-854-9100. In Nassau County, anyone in need of assistance can call 1-866-WARMBED.

Highs should be in the low 20s Saturday, though the wind chill could make it feel like zero to 10 below zero.

Warmer air should move in overnight Saturday, and by 5 a.m. Sunday, temperatures will have risen into the low 30s, the weather service said.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid-40s. Temperatures should rebound to around 50 degrees by Thursday, when there is a slight chance of rain.