Long Island forecast: Expect ‘soaker’ on Friday

Long Islanders heading home Thursday will find dry but cloudier skies as a low pressure area approaches from the west, according to the National Weather Service.

But expect a wetter morning commute, as “a soaking windswept rain” will be developing early Friday, “continuing through Friday night before tapering off Saturday morning,” the National Weather Service said.

For Thursday, highs in the low 50s are forecast, with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph, said Tim Morrin, a weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 47 degrees with winds from the north at 6 mph.

But light, periodic rain are expected in the hours leading up to daybreak Friday, becoming steadier and heavier between 6 and 7 a.m., Morrin said.

Those commuters getting a later start could face some ponding and areas of poor drainage, this of the “nuisance” variety, Morrin said, based on information from early Wednesday afternoon.

The system, which Morrin called “a soaker,” could bring an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall.

“Not a nice day all around,” tweeted Matt Hammer, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “Rain worse in the afternoon/evening.”

Friday, the last day of March, also is expected to be raw and windy, with highs in the upper 30s. The strongest winds with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph are expected from noon Friday to 5 or 6 a.m. Saturday.