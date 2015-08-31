Long Island forecast: High temp hits 91 degrees at MacArthur

Just as loads of teachers and students are rolling out of bed early and heading back to the classroom, Long Island's weather kicks back into steamy summer mode.

"Big story this week is the warm/hot weather with temperatures well above normal," said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, with highs on the Island expected in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Monday had been looking at a high of around 88 at Long Island MacArthur Airport, though that could go up another degree depending on cloud covering, said Brian Ciemnecki, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton. Well, by right around 2:30 p.m., clouds had thinned enough for the mercury to reach 91 at the airport, said Faye Barthold, also a meteorologist in the Upton office.

Temperatures regionwide, are expected in the mid-80s to low 90s this week, with normal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, the National Weather Service said on its Facebook page.

Indeed, that continues a warm trend at the airport, which as of Sunday, was registering 2.5 degrees above the monthly norm, the weather service said.

No official heat wave was anticipated for the airport, which would be three consecutive days with highs of 90 or above. New York City, however, could see a string of 90s -- "sunny and hot" days -- from Tuesday into Thursday, as of the Monday forecast.

Then, Friday through the Labor Day holiday weekend, temperatures dip back a few degrees, as "maritime polar air on east winds replaces the maritime tropical air mass with cooler temperatures," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

That's just in time for teachers and students to celebrate making it through their first week.