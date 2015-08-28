Sunny, mild Friday with temps near 80, but humidity to return starting Sunday

Slightly milder temperatures are forecast for Long Island on Friday but with plenty of sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

Nassau and Suffolk counties get clear, blue skies with daily highs expected to be just under or near 80 degrees, the service's Upton office said.

Beachgoers looking to enjoy the last part of summer can expect a moderate risk of rip currents through Friday night at the South Shore, the service said.

Temperatures crank back up over the weekend, with daily highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the sunshine and clear conditions should last through the weekend, with humidity levels rising starting Sunday and lasting into next week.

Temperatures are likely to be above normal for the next seven days, especially Monday through Wednesday in Nassau County, Hoffman said.

"Parts of Nassau will approach 90 degrees," he said.

Friday night temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, with a light southwest wind shifting south into the morning hours.