Long Island may get up to 4 inches snow starting Monday morning

Long Island commuters may be facing snow during rush hour Monday morning, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory Sunday.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday until midnight Monday night for LI and the rest of the NYC metropolitan area.

Forecasters are warning of possible snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches, with isolated areas getting up to 4 inches.

Commuters are also warned of the possiblity of visibility being cut to one mile at times, with the weather service urging motorists to use caution while driving.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s, with winds up to 25 mph.

The NWS said periods of snow banding could also impact Monday's evening commute.