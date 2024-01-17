NewsWeather

More snow, below freezing temperatures on the horizon for Long Island

Ice has formed at the intersection of Spar and Oceanview drives in...

Ice has formed at the intersection of Spar and Oceanview drives in Mastic Beach on Wednesday. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

At least 2 to 2½ inches of snow is expected to fall on Long Island on  Friday, during a string of below freezing temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said.

Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the service, said the storm would roll in early Friday and continue throughout the day. It will be an “all-snow” event, unlike Monday night's weather that brought a mix of snow and rain. 

“Snow is expected to track slightly further south than yesterday,” he said. “That's going to keep the colder air in place, and will keep any type of rain off shore.”

This comes after Long Island received its first significant snowfall of the season on Monday night into Tuesday, which brought 1 to 3.

Although Wednesday's sunny skies should help ice melt, Long Island will not get above 30 degrees, said Ciemnecki, who stressed taking precautions while traveling.

Thursday and Friday will be right around the freezing mark, allowing the expected snow to stay visible at least throughout the weekend, said Ciemnecki.

Sunday will be sunny, which will help melt ice, but it will still remain frigid with a high of 30 degrees.

“It really won't be until Monday when we get above freezing temperatures,” said Ciemnecki.

At least 2 to 2½ inches of snow is expected to fall on Long Island on  Friday, during a string of below freezing temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said.

Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the service, said the storm would roll in early Friday and continue throughout the day. It will be an “all-snow” event, unlike Monday night's weather that brought a mix of snow and rain. 

“Snow is expected to track slightly further south than yesterday,” he said. “That's going to keep the colder air in place, and will keep any type of rain off shore.”

This comes after Long Island received its first significant snowfall of the season on Monday night into Tuesday, which brought 1 to 3.

Although Wednesday's sunny skies should help ice melt, Long Island will not get above 30 degrees, said Ciemnecki, who stressed taking precautions while traveling.

Thursday and Friday will be right around the freezing mark, allowing the expected snow to stay visible at least throughout the weekend, said Ciemnecki.

Sunday will be sunny, which will help melt ice, but it will still remain frigid with a high of 30 degrees.

“It really won't be until Monday when we get above freezing temperatures,” said Ciemnecki.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Marine veteran due in court … Hamptons affordable housing … Wind farm tour Credit: Newsday

Deep freeze creates dangerous commute ... Marine veteran due in court ... Home sales hit 40-year low ... Make your own snow

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Marine veteran due in court … Hamptons affordable housing … Wind farm tour Credit: Newsday

Deep freeze creates dangerous commute ... Marine veteran due in court ... Home sales hit 40-year low ... Make your own snow

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME