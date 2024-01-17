More snow, below freezing temperatures on the horizon for Long Island

At least 2 to 2½ inches of snow is expected to fall on Long Island on Friday, during a string of below freezing temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said. Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the service, said the storm would roll in early Friday and continue throughout the day. It will be an “all-snow” event, unlike Monday night's weather that brought a mix of snow and rain. “Snow is expected to track slightly further south than yesterday,” he said. “That's going to keep the colder air in place, and will keep any type of rain off shore.” This comes after Long Island received its first significant snowfall of the season on Monday night into Tuesday, which brought 1 to 3. Although Wednesday's sunny skies should help ice melt, Long Island will not get above 30 degrees, said Ciemnecki, who stressed taking precautions while traveling. Thursday and Friday will be right around the freezing mark, allowing the expected snow to stay visible at least throughout the weekend, said Ciemnecki. Sunday will be sunny, which will help melt ice, but it will still remain frigid with a high of 30 degrees. “It really won't be until Monday when we get above freezing temperatures,” said Ciemnecki.

