Long Island summer summary: 1 heat wave, no 90s in August

As far as the weather goes, the “summer of hell” it was not.

Summer brought just one heat wave — muggy to be sure — with three consecutive days in July of 90 degrees or above.

Overall, “it was not a noteworthy summer,” said Jay Engle, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton. August didn’t even see one 90-degree day, he said, with 88 as high as it got on the first day of the month.

Still, temperatures did average out to be just above normal for the June, July and August period — considered to be meteorological summer.

Long Island MacArthur Airport came in at 72.2 degrees, as of day-end Wednesday, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell University. Normal for that time frame is 71.7 degrees.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The last time the Island saw a cooler-than-normal summer was in 2009, said Samantha Borisoff, climatologist with the regional center.

Overall, it was “not a great beach summer,” said George Gorman, Jr., deputy regional director of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, who could not yet provide attendance figures.

As for rainfall, this was the third summer in a row for drier than normal conditions, Borisoff said.

Abnormal dryness, as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, came into the picture for Suffolk County in July, she said, and has lingered through the summer.

That’s as the airport registered 9.41 inches of rain for the summer, as of day-end Wednesday, with 11.56 inches normal for that stretch, she said.

Looking ahead, Friday is set to bring sunny skies, with highs in the upper 60s, the weather service said, with 78 the normal high for the day.

As for Labor Day weekend, considered the unofficial end of summer, some rain is in the picture, especially for overnight Saturday, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, the weather service said.

Saturday’s looking at highs in the upper 60s, with Sunday heading up to the mid-70s. Monday, however, brings sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s.

Gorman said that, even with cool temperatures and rain for part of the weekend, he expects beach attendance to be up over last year’s.

That’s when Tropical Storm Hermine, which brushed past Long Island, led to restricted/prohibited swimming at state park beaches, he said.