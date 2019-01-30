Long Island warming centers: What to know, where to go in Nassau and Suffolk

With extremely cold temperatures on the way, Nassau and Suffolk counties are offering services to homeless residents during inclement winter weather.

Temperatures are forecast to go from a high of about 40 degrees Sunday to about 8 degrees before sunrise Monday. That will feel more like 12 degrees below zero with wind chill.

Suffolk County's Department of Social Services will work with residents in need of shelter when the air temperature is at or below 32 degrees, including wind chill, according to its website.

Residents can call the department's Social Services Emergency Services Unit at 631-854-9100 on weekends and holidays. Warming centers are operated by the county's individual towns.

In Nassau County, officials said Friday that the Winter Homeless Hotline (866-927-6233) is active. The county's Department of Social Services will make referrals and provide shelter placement, according to a news release.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau also operates daytime warming centers at Cantiague Park Ice Rink in Hicksville, the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow, Grant Park in Hewlett and Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.