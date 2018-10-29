Long Island weather: Temps in 50s, partly sunny

Skies were clearing Monday, set to bring a mix of sun and clouds on Long Island after earlier morning showers, forecasters said.

As of around 10 a.m., Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was reporting fair skies, a temperature of 55 degrees, with winds from the southwest of 17 mph.

The day was forecast to be on the breezy side, warming up to around 58 degrees at the airport, where the normal high for the day is 59, with the low 42.

The overnight hours cool down to the upper 30s by early morning Tuesday, which the weather service says goes on to see “a good deal of sunshine.” Temperatures were expected to rise to the mid-50s.

Then comes “great trick or treat weather” on Wednesday, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Wednesday, Halloween, should see sunny skies, with temperatures climbing to the mid-60s. For that evening, Hoffman’s trick-or-treat forecast is for partly cloudy skies and temperatures of 62 to 58 degrees from 4 to 9 p.m.

Thursday is partly sunny, warming up a couple of degrees further, and showers will likely enter the picture Friday.