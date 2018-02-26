Forecasters: Dry, warm weather, but March may bring storms

It’s looking like February is going out like a lamb this year weather-wise, with potential for March to come in like a lion as forecasters keep a close eye on a rain event the first two days of the new month.

“Temperatures above normal this week and stormy Thursday into Friday,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 meteorologist, and forecasters said that system could morph into a nor’easter — followed by another wallop of rain or snow early next week.

Look for a “stretch of nice weather” from Monday afternoon lasting through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Monday sees clearing skies with highs in the low 50s; Tuesday is sunny, warming up to the low 50s; Wednesday sees increasing clouds and highs also in the low 50s, the weather service said.

Indeed, as of day’s end Sunday, February was registering 6.2 degrees above the monthly temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

After this, “weather begins to head down hill for late in the week,” the weather service’s tweet said.

That’s as, with continuing warmer-than-normal temperatures, “a strong low pressure system is likely to affect the region,” with chances of rain for Long Island entering the picture Thursday afternoon, with rain becoming likely overnight and into Friday, the weather service said, as of the Monday afternoon forecast.

“There is potential for several tidal cycles of minor to moderate coastal flooding and dune erosion from late Thursday into the upcoming weekend,” the weather service said in a hazardous outlook statement. Overnight Thursday through Friday night also has a low chance of seeing high winds and flash flooding.

Further specifics as to timing, track and intensity should come into clearer focus in the coming days, the weather service said.

Forecasters also are watching out for another storm on track to hit Long Island on March 6, a system that could cause major coastal flooding.

With Zachary R. Dowdy