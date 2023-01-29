Long Island forecast: Highs in the 50s, nighttime lows in 20s

Warmer-than-average daytime highs are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, but lest anyone forget it is still winter, there is a slight chance of snow showers Monday night and overnight lows in the 20s starting Tuesday.

Sunday’s high is predicted to be near 55 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. An early patchy fog will be followed by increasing cloud cover throughout the day, the weather service said. Sunday night will be cloudy with a low of about 37.

Monday’s temperature is expected to again reach about 55 under cloudy skies.

The normal high temperature for the day is 39 in Islip, according to the weather service.

Overnight Monday the low will hit 34 with a 40% chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers.

The sun returns Tuesday when the high is expected to hit the mid-40s with a low at night of 20. More sun is in the forecast for Wednesday when the high will only hit about 34, dipping to 28 at night, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week looks seasonable with a high about 40 Thursday under mostly cloudy skies and a low at night about 26. Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-30s and an overnight low of 13.