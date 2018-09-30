Forecast: Sunny and comfortable on Long Island

The last day of September and the first day of October will have at least one thing in common this year: nice weather.

Sunday will have “lots of sun” before some clouds move in at night, said Jay Engle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. The high will top out at 69 degrees with a low in the mid- to upper 50s.

Monday will be partly sunny with more clouds late in the day, Engle said. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-70s and the low will be in the mid-60s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible Tuesday night after partly sunny skies during the day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s and lows will be in the mid-60s.

The sky will be back to mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year, which is around 70, Engle said. The warmup continues Thursday when the high is expected to top out at 78 degrees with a low of 65.

Friday brings a 30-percent chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 62 degrees. Saturday is expected to be nearly a repeat with a 30-percent chance of rain and a high near 72.