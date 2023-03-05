Long Island forecast: Sunny skies with rain possible midweek

Sunday kicks off two days of mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees before clouds and a chance of rain Monday night continuing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news is that the sun returns Wednesday with dry and mostly clear conditions forecast through Friday.

The high temperatures Sunday and Monday will be a bit over the average of 45 for this time of year, the weather service said.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low dipping to 34 at night. Monday night, there's a 40% chance of rain and a low again of 34.

Tuesday brings more clouds and a 20% chance of rain with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 27.

On Wednesday, the sun returns with breezy conditions and a high of 45 before dropping to 30 overnight, according to the weather service.

Thursday's forecast calls for more sunny skies and a high near 47 with a few clouds at night and a low about 30.

A nearly identical forecast is in store for Friday with clouds increasing at night and a 60% chance of rain Saturday, the weather service said.