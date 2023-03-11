Long Island forecast: Coastal flooding possible 

Long Island will continue to get drenched Saturday as a low pressure system passes through the region, but the sun will come out Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The steadiest rain will fall along the coastline Saturday, with brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable waterfront areas in southern Nassau and southwest Suffolk expected until 2 p.m. Northern Suffolk and Nassau could also be impacted Saturday night.

Then at 10 p.m., an advisory warns about the potential of 1 to 1½ feet of flooding in low-lying areas near the waterfront in southern Suffolk until 5 a.m.

Starting at 8 p.m., the shores of southern Nassau may also see up to 1 to 1½ feet of flooding until 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

So far, a total of half an inch of rain has fallen over a 12-hour period, according to weather service meteorologist James Tomasini. Showers are expected to clear by late afternoon as the low pressure system exits.

Elizabeth Flagler, a spokeswoman for PSEG Long Island, said customers could expect weather-related issues throughout the day but earlier outages have been resolved.

“Crews are prepared and ready to respond to outages that the heavy rain may cause,” she said.

Impacted customers may reach out on PSEG LI website or via social media or contact 1-800-490-0025.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s Saturday morning and will later hit about 43 degrees.

Sunday will feature dry weather with temperatures reaching the low 40s.

Another low pressure system Sunday night into Monday will bring rain, possibly mixed with snow, but temperatures will be in the low 40s. Tuesday will also likely be gray and wet, with some snow possible at night.

Long Islanders will get a break from the precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny skies and highs of 44 degrees Wednesday and 48 on Thursday.