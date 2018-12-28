Long Island weather: Expect a rainy Friday morning commute

Friday is expected to bring warmer temperatures across Long Island, but heavy rain will likely affect the morning commute, forecasters said.

Up to 1½ inches of rain is expected to fall Friday as a warm front sweeps the area, weather officials said.

"Moderate to briefly heavy rain will impact western Long Island during the morning commute," said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the mid- to upper 50s, and lows in the mid- to upper 40s, he said.

"It's above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 40 and normal low is 25," Pollina said. The record temperature on Dec. 28 in Islip, set in 2008, was 56 degrees.

There will be a small craft advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for the Long Island Sound and South Shore bays. A gale watch will be in effect from Friday morning through the afternoon for ocean waters.

Saturday is expected to be dry and slightly cooler in the mid-40s. Sunday will drop back down to the 30s.

The next chance for rain is New Year's Eve, with temperatures forecast to be near 50 degrees. Tuesday, the first day of 2019, should be mild, with highs in the low 50s and a few rain showers. Wednesday could bring snow showers in the evening.