Long Island weather: Mild Halloween for trick-or-treaters

Sunny skies and mild temperatures were making for ideal conditions for trick-or-treating and other ghoulish activities Wednesday afternoon on Long Island — unless you’re the type who prefers a dark and stormy night.

After "a cold start this morning," there's "great weather ahead" for those costumed kids making the rounds on Halloween, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Hoffman’s call for the prime trick-or-treat time of 4 to 9 p.m.: dry, mild and breezy, with temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees. Sunset is at 5:50 p.m., Hoffman said.

Thursday, the first day of November, delivers party sunny skies, with temperatures rising to the mid-60s, well above the normal high for the day of 58 at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Showers are likely Thursday evening, and thunderstorms are possible Friday and overnight into Saturday.

Friday and Saturday should have highs in the mid- and low 60s. Sunday goes on to bring sunny skies, cooling down to the mid-50s for highs.