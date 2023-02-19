NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Rain likely with above-average temperatures

By Vera Chinesevera.chinese@newsday.com@VeraChinese

Higher-than-average temperatures and a chance of rain are forecast for much of the week ahead on Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s, dipping only a few degrees overnight to 44. Monday, Presidents Day, brings a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. The day otherwise looks cloudy with a high in the mid-50s. Monday night's low is forecast to be 37.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 42 degrees in Islip, according to the weather service.

There's a 50% chance of rain through Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, the day will have a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 51. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 34, according to the weather service.

More wet weather is possible on Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high in the mid-40s. The chance of rain increases to 90% after dark with a low about 36. Rain is likely to continue through the early afternoon Thursday with a high in the upper 40s. A 30% chance of rain is forecast Thursday night with a low about 41.

The sun returns Friday when it will be windy with a high about 45, according to the weather service. Friday night's low will fall to 23 under partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.

Vera Chinese

Vera Chinese covers Suffolk County government and politics.

Didn't find what you were looking for?