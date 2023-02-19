Long Island forecast: Rain likely with above-average temperatures

Higher-than-average temperatures and a chance of rain are forecast for much of the week ahead on Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s, dipping only a few degrees overnight to 44. Monday, Presidents Day, brings a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. The day otherwise looks cloudy with a high in the mid-50s. Monday night's low is forecast to be 37.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 42 degrees in Islip, according to the weather service.

There's a 50% chance of rain through Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, the day will have a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 51. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 34, according to the weather service.

More wet weather is possible on Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high in the mid-40s. The chance of rain increases to 90% after dark with a low about 36. Rain is likely to continue through the early afternoon Thursday with a high in the upper 40s. A 30% chance of rain is forecast Thursday night with a low about 41.

The sun returns Friday when it will be windy with a high about 45, according to the weather service. Friday night's low will fall to 23 under partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.