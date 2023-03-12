Long Island forecast: Rain/snow mix Monday and Tuesday

A storm is on the way to Long Island, with heavy rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, and maybe some snow mixed in.

But keeping with the winter 2022-23 trend, expect mostly rain and little if any accumulated snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“Overall it is going to be a very wet event,” said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the weather service. “We're seeing a liquid equivalent of about two inches … so it will be plenty of rainfall.”

Sunday will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds at night and a 20% chance of rain. Sunday's high is forecast for 45 degrees, dropping to 36 overnight.

Rain Sunday night could begin as snow, Tomasini said.

A flood advisory is in effect for the bays along Nassau County’s South Shore. Southwestern Suffolk County is under a flood statement Sunday night, with flooding possible in vulnerable areas.

The precipitation should change over to all rain for Monday with a high again in the mid-40s. The storm’s heaviest rainfall is expected Monday night, Tomasini said.

On Tuesday morning, there will be a mix of rain and snow across Long Island with a high in the upper 30s. There is a 70% chance of rain and snow Tuesday night.

Conditions should be dry Wednesday with a predicted high in the mid-40s and a low at night a blustery 31.

Thursday looks to be the most pleasant day of the week with sunny skies and a high about 50 and an overnight low of 37. Friday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with the high again near 50, dipping to 42 at night, the weather service said.