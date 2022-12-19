Monday's 30-degree temperatures will feel even colder thanks to wind chills, NWS says

It's cold outside — and, expect it to stay that way for the early portion of the week.

The National Weather Service said that despite a forecast calling for sunshine Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures likely won't climb out of the 30s. Despite a predicted high of just 39 degrees Monday, the service said it'll feel even colder — with wind chills, thanks to a west wind of 9-to-13 mph, making it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees outside.

Those winds gain intensity Monday night into Tuesday, with gusts as high as 21 mph expected.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s into Tuesday, when a high of 39 degrees is predicted, as well, forecasters said.

Though temperatures are expected to move into the 50s Thursday and Friday, forecasters also are calling for rain both days. Daytime temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s Saturday and Sunday, with overnight temperatures in the mid-teens. Sunny skies are expected both days.

The weather service is warning there's a chance for gale-force winds that could make for hazardous boating conditions both in South Shore bays and in the western Long Island Sound between Tuesday and Sunday. A small craft advisory is in effect from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point, as well as for the eastern Long Island Sound, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

"Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions," the weather service said in a statement.

Offshore wind gusts are expected to be as high as 30 knots — or almost 35 mph.