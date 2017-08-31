Long Island weather: Mostly sunny Thursday, high rip current risk

Forecasters predict sunshine Thursday for Long Island, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“Sunshine is coming our way this morning, but we could have spotty showers this afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The temperature should reach into the low 80s with light, west winds, the National Weather Service said.

There is a high risk of rip currents at ocean-facing beaches, and a small craft advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet, the weather service said.

Friday should be sunny with temperatures nearing 70 degrees, the weather service said.

“The remnants of tropical cyclone Harvey are expected to move across the region late Saturday through early Sunday,” the weather service said.

“There is a potential for ½ to 1 inch of rain with isolated minor urban flooding,” the weather service said.

The Labor Day holiday on Monday should be sunny with a high near 80 degrees, the weather service said.