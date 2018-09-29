Long Island weather: Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend

Long Islanders can expect a perfect fall day Saturday with temperatures remaining mild amid mostly sunny skies.

The weekend should see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows dipping into the 50s overnight. Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend and headed into the week, according to the National Weather Service.

"We’re looking at an extended period of lots of sunshine . . . and some classic fall weather," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and pleasant with low humidity and light winds, with highs between 70 and 74, and perfect weather for the Hamptons Marathon, according to News 12 Long Island weather report. Saturday night should be clear and cool, with lows of 50 to 55. Sunday should be sunny and seasonable with a high of 68.

Monday, the first day of October, should see sun and clouds, with highs from 70 to 75, according to News 12 Long Island weather report.

A slight chance of showers could return Tuesday night, but otherwise the forecast remains clear through the week.

Temperatures could rise into the upper 70s through the end of the week, which is expected to remain dry.