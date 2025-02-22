Long Island weather: Cool and dry weekend, followed by a warmup 

Weekend weather on Long Island is expected to be dry and cool, followed by a warmup early in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend is predicted to be mostly sunny, with highs moving from the high 30s on Saturday to the lower 40s Sunday. Wind chill values will be below freezing.

Temperatures will then rise to the mid-40s Monday. Tuesday is expected to be even warmer, with highs in the upper 40s, possibly even hitting 50 degrees.

"As far as precipitation goes, the next chance — and it's a slight chance — of some rain showers is Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening," said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

The weekend's calm, mostly clear weather comes as a high pressure system stays just to the south of the region, keeping conditions fairly stable. That high pressure system is expected to move offshore Sunday night into Monday night.